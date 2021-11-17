Michelin Connected Fleet makes its debut at SOLUTRANS

Tools and personalized assistance allowing for improving fleet management efficacy and reducing the impact of these on the environment

Michelin is launching MICHELIN Connected Fleet, its new umbrella brand designed for fleets, at the SOLUTRANS show. MICHELIN Connected Fleet is now bringing together all the fleet management services and solutions from the Michelin Group under the same banner. It comprises Masternaut in Europe, NexTraq in North America, and Sascar in South America. MICHELIN Connected Fleet is currently used by 70,000 customers throughout the world, representing a fleet of 600,000 vehicles in 48 countries. They receive and process the data from approximately 300 million journeys per year.

The mission of MICHELIN Connected Fleet is to help its customers to understand and interpret the data from their vehicles by means of fleet management tools, in order to improve efficacy, the safety of goods and people, and the environmental impact of their activity.

During the SOLUTRANS trade show, MICHELIN Connected Fleet is presenting its new fleet management solutions for trucks and trailers, intended for the transport and logistics market. These are connected solutions, designed to give managers a complete, real-time vision of the way in which their trucks and trailers are used.

Thanks to the telematics systems installed in the vehicles, fleet managers have a real time view of their goods, the trucks and trailers making up their fleet, and the area in which they are located. They can therefore optimize the use of their fleet, reduce their costs, and ensure road safety, by adapting driving behaviors. They can anticipate maintenance programs in order to minimize unscheduled downtime. Lastly, they can monitor tire pressures and temperatures in order to considerably reduce accidents and costs.

These solutions stand out from the rest with personalized assistance from MICHELIN Connected Fleet experts. In fact, customers benefit from an in-depth analysis of data with a high added value, which is translated into action plans adapted to their needs. Transport companies therefore have information to improve their operational efficacy.

The launch of MICHELIN Connected Fleet in France follows the introduction of MICHELIN Connected Fleet in Spain in October 2020. Deployment in the United Kingdom, Germany and South Africa is expected by the end of the year.

Marc Pasquet, Director of the Michelin Services & Solutions Business Line declared: “Data management is vital when it comes to running a fleet. As vehicle technology develops, our expertise in data analysis allows us to meet our customers’ requirements as precisely as possible in order to assist them in their activities. With MICHELIN Connected Fleet, we offer them the tools and expert support to help them transform the data from their vehicles into information with high added value. This will allow them to improve their company’s efficacy, reduce their environmental impact, and make their operations safer.”

SOURCE: Michelin