Michael Sivak, Managing Director, Sivak Applied Research confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Michael Sivak, Managing Director at Sivak Applied Research, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Michael will provide a keynote address on:

Will the autonomous vehicle make us sick?

One of the main selling points of the fully autonomous vehicle is the ability for all vehicle occupants to do things other than driving or watching the road. However, this benefit could be negated by motion sickness, the main cause of which is a conflict between vestibular and visual inputs when not watching the road while in a moving vehicle. In this 30-minute session, leading expert Dr. Michael Sivak will provide unique insight into a potential solution to this often overlooked issue.

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

To find out more please visit https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-detroit/.

