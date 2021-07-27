Michael Lohscheller appointed new CEO of VinFast Global

Vingroup, the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, announced today that it has appointed Michael Lohscheller as the CEO of its automotive division VinFast Global. Lohscheller will be responsible for scaling up VinFast’s operations and presence around the globe

When he starts his new job in Vietnam, Michael Lohscheller will lead VinFast’s operations in its current markets, namely Vietnam, the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, with a clear goal of growing the business focusing on North America and Europe. That will include implementing strategic initiatives to turn VinFast into a global smart electric car company.

Michael Lohscheller gained leadership experience in finance, technology, purchasing & logistics before becoming a former Volkswagen Group of America Executive Vice President. From VW, he moved to Opel where he became the CEO for the past four years. During his leadership, Lohscheller led Opel to sustainable profitability after decades of suffering losses. He also oversaw Opel’s transformation into an electrified car brand.

“Vingroup warmly welcomes Michael Lohscheller to our leadership team. We strongly believe that his appearance will accelerate VinFast’s up and running global expansion. Michael Lohscheller’s participation in VinFast’s senior management team reaffirms Vingroup’s long-term plan in attracting outstanding talents and acquiring management expertise from elite circles of the global automotive industry,” stated Thuy Le – Vingroup’s Vice Chairwoman.

On his decision to join VinFast, Michael Lohscheller said: “During my career, I have always been attracted by new challenges. When the opportunity came to join VinFast, I was immediately attracted because of the growth opportunities. I look forward to working with the leadership team to grow the company and establish it as a global smart electric car company.”

With more than 20 years working in the automotive industry, Michael Lohscheller is expected to play a key role in VinFast’s bold steps in global expansion and towards becoming a leading global smart electric car company.

SOURCE: Vingroup