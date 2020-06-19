Michael Cole appointed President & CEO at Hyundai Motor Europe

With this new appointment, he will continue his extensive career with the Hyundai Motor Group, having held various senior management positions with the Kia brand during the last 11 years – most recently as President of Kia Motors America. He takes over from Dongwoo Choi, who held the role for the last two years.

Mr Cole will bring a range of valuable experiences to his new position, having fulfilled senior roles at a national and regional level. As well as his most recent roles in Kia Motors America, he also served as Chief Operating Officer of Kia Motors Europe and, prior to that, Managing Director of Kia Motors UK. Throughout his time with the Kia brand, he has helped to drive forward all areas of strategy and operations – from sales, marketing and product to customer service and retail.

Mr Choi joined Hyundai Motor Europe in 2018, and since then he has successfully led the business through its transformation to a regional headquarter. Established under his leadership, the new-look organisation now encompasses the two regional manufacturing plants in Czech Republic and Turkey, as well as having greater autonomy to spur sustainable growth and enhance innovation. Mr Choi has held a number of prior senior positions within Hyundai, including head of European Operations Division at the global headquarter and President of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech.

In 2020 Hyundai is renewing its whole European product line-up, including a number of new electrified models. The company offers the most diverse range of powertrains on the market, and over three-quarters of its fleet is available as an electrified version. This year the company has already launched its all-new i10 and unveiled its all-new i20, the new i30 family and the new Santa Fe, with other highlights still to come within this year.

SOURCE: Hyundai