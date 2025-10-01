Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Policing Lab launch nation’s first autonomous patrol vehicle pilot

The nation’s first autonomous patrol vehicle, known as the Police Unmanned Ground vehicle (PUG) Patrol Partner, makes its debut today in Miami-Dade County as part of a pilot program developed and sponsored by Policing Lab in partnership with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO)

Designed as a force multiplier, the PUG combines advanced autonomy from Perrone Robotics with AI-driven analytics, real-time crime data, and a suite of sensors including 360-degree cameras, thermal imaging, license plate recognition, and drone launch capabilities. Its role: extend deputy resources, improve efficiency, and enhance community safety without additional cost to Miami-Dade taxpayers.

“This program offers law enforcement officers a smart high-tech partner in the field,” said Marjolijn Bruggeling, Executive Director of Policing Lab. “The PUG increases situational awareness, automates repetitive tasks, and frees deputies to focus on the complex and human side of policing. It’s a practical step toward safer, more efficient public safety.”

For the pilot period, the PUG will be assigned to MDSO’s Community Affairs Bureau. It will appear at public events where Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz and her team will gather feedback from residents before the vehicle is considered for broader patrol use. The pilot also incorporates a community-facing tablet powered by Truleo’s TruAssist application, giving the public a direct way to engage with the PUG and share input.

“Miami-Dade continues to lead in public safety innovation,” Sheriff Cordero-Stutz said. “The PUG allows us to explore how new technology can keep people safe while making the best use of our resources. Deputies remain at the heart of this mission, and the PUG is here to support them.”

The 12-month pilot will evaluate outcomes such as improved response times, enhanced deterrence, officer safety, and stronger public trust. Results will inform whether and how the program expands, potentially serving as a national model for agencies across the country.

Key features of the PUG patrol partner

AI-Driven Patrol Functions: Automates situational awareness, reporting, and patrol of residential and business districts.

Real-Time Data Integration: Connects with law enforcement databases, license plate readers, and crime analytics.

First Responder Support: 360-degree cameras, thermal imaging, and drone support for rapid response.

Efficiency and Cost Savings: Extends resources without taxpayer expense.

SOURCE: Business Wire