MHP and AWS develop new DIN SPEC

DIN SAE SPEC 91487:2025-08 defines terms and characteristics for the use of digital twins for electric vehicle batteries

The management and IT consultancy MHP has developed a new DIN SPEC together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and another partner. This defines terms and characteristics for the use of digital twins of batteries in electric vehicles (EVs). The DIN SAE SPEC 91487:2025-08, which was published today, was developed in just under two and a half years using the PAS process.

Christian Stapel, Partner at MHP: “With the DIN SPEC, MHP has once again confirmed its expertise in the field of digital twins and its ability to set up standards on the scale of DIN. Based on this experience, MHP also offers itself as a reliable consulting partner in the development of further standards in various areas.”

The DIN SPEC provides uniform terminology, characteristics, and a framework for categorizing electric vehicle batteries. The aim is to facilitate communication and cooperation between international partners and to create a basis for future developments. It is aimed at research and development as well as providers of IoT and cloud solutions. Industry-specific or algorithmic requirements are not included.

“It all started with the development of a digital twin at an automotive manufacturer. There was a lack of fundamental standardization. With the appropriate competence and expertise, projects of this size can now also be successfully implemented,” explains Dr. Markus Schütten, Senior Manager at MHP.

The project was implemented and formulated equally by all partners in a joint working group. MHP acted as the initiator and joint working group leader. AWS provided a solid foundation based on a preformulated maturity model – a Level 4 digital twin, used for monitoring and analyzing the batteries of electric vehicles utilizing live data, fleet knowledge, and AI.

Users benefit from the DIN SPEC above all because it is now easier to set up and standardize digital twins based on the existing standard in companies and to offer services. The DIN SPEC also classifies and categorizes digital twins, which can be referenced in legal documents. By integrating SAE International, American companies can also access this specification. In the future, the DIN SPEC is to be developed internationally into an ISO standard to promote global standardization.

SOURCE: MHP