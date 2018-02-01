MG ZS joins Motability Scheme

MG Motor UK’s brand-new Compact-SUV, the MG ZS, is now available to lease on the Motability Scheme, meaning you could drive away in the stylish SUV from as little as a £45 advanced payment.

On offer for the advanced payment, and 100% of the weekly allowance, the MG ZS is available to people on the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance (HRMC DLA), the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment (ERMC PIP) or the Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) schemes. In addition, the MG ZS can be leased at a similarly competitive rate for people on the War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS).

Available on Motability at Excite and Exclusive trim levels, in both manual and automatic transmissions, the MG ZS comes packed with ‘extras’ as standard. An industry-leading 8” touch sensitive infotainment screen is supported by DAB radio (on the Exclusive and Excite models), while Bluetooth hands-free and remote central locking is available across the range. Cruise control is also included, while air conditioning comes as standard on Excite and Exclusive models, and Satellite Navigation and a rear camera are standard on the Exclusive variant.

Harvey France, spokesperson for MG Motor UK, commented: “Over two-thirds of the dealerships in the MG network have a Motability-trained specialist as part of their team. They are on hand to provide expert advice to customers and we are actively supporting other dealerships to install a trained member of staff. We strongly believe in Motability, and it is a great initiative that we are proud to be a part of.”

The addition of the MG ZS means the whole MG range is now available on the Motability Scheme. Customers can also choose from the spacious MG GS SUV, or the stylish Supermini, the MG3, which is the best value car on the scheme.

For more information about the Motability Scheme, or to book a test drive, visit: www.mg.co.uk/motability/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.