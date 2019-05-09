MG ZS EV makes UK & European debut at London Motor Show

MG Motor UK’s first-ever fully electric car, the ZS EV, will be shown to the UK and European public for the very first time at the London Motor Show on 16-19 June at London’s ExCel. The ZS EV breaks new ground for the MG brand and its European public debut will give potential buyers their first glimpse of the family friendly electric car.

Since it was first announced in March, MG has received 800 expressions of interest for its forthcoming new model, which is the most for any pre-launched model in the company’s history.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, says: “The arrival of the ZS EV represents the start of MG’s long-term brand and product expansion plan and we are delighted to be able to share it with the British public for the first time. The arrival of the ZS EV adds a new dimension to the car market by offering high-tech zero-emissions transport to a broader cross-section of buyers.

“The initial interest in ZS EV is extremely encouraging and confirms that car buyers are looking for a practical, versatile and stylish electric vehicle. It will also be the most high-tech MG yet. Following this, we will move to the next phase of our launch plan, by opening our order book at the show. Interested buyers can place a holding deposit on the stand to reserve their place on the waiting list. As visitors will see, this new MG bares all the key hallmarks customers know and love about the standard ZS in terms of flexibility, space and generous standard specification, but it just so happens to be a fully electric SUV.”

The ZS EV will come with the brand’s renowned and fully transferrable 7-year Warranty. Pricing and full specification will be confirmed closer to the on-sale date of 1st September. To find out more about ZS EV, register your interest at www.mg.co.uk or to come and see this exciting new family SUV for yourself at the London Motor Show, get your tickets at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk

SOURCE: MG Motors