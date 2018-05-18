MG showcases future at London Motor Show

MG Motor UK will be exhibiting its full range of cars at the London Motor Show from the 17th until the 20th May. On show will be the MG3 Supermini, the MG GS SUV and the all-new MG ZS Compact-SUV.

Year to date, MG is the fastest growing car brand in the UK and is on track to double its sales volume in 2018. MG achieved 0.5% share of the new car market in April this year, its highest level since its return to the market in 2008.

Fundamental to this success has been the stylish and value-for-money MG ZS. Launched in November 2017, the car features an 8-inch infotainment system, three different driving modes, impressive interior space and a manufacturer-backed 7 year warranty. The MG ZS is flying out of the brand’s dealerships across the UK.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “MG is a strong supporter of the London Motor Show and we’re delighted to be attending again this year. Our full range of cars will be on display and visitors to our stand will be impressed by the style, quality and price of our modern MG models.”

Tickets for the London Motor Show are available now at £18.50. One child aged under 17 can enter for free with each paying adult, and tickets can be purchased at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.