MG shines spotlight on dealer success

The MG dealer network recently descended upon Rockingham Motor Speedway for the iconic British brand’s annual aftersales conference and Dealer Recognition Awards. Featuring categories for customer service, training, parts and accessories, eight of the brand’s high-performing dealerships were singled out for their excellent performance and innovative approach to business.

Harvey France, Head of Aftersales & Parts at MG, commented: “We look forward every year to celebrating the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of our valued dealer network and this year was no exception. MG has experienced a tremendous year as the UK’s fastest growing car manufacturer and we’ve achieved substantial year-on-year increases across aftersales, including parts and accessory sales.

“We couldn’t do it without our dealers, and this year’s conference theme was all about ‘achieving together’. It’s a real privilege to be able to recognise and reward the dealers who have gone above and beyond to help make MG the successful brand it is today.”

Customer Services Awards

There were Customer Service Awards given to two dealers who, in specific circumstances, showed exceptional customer handling skills. Pinkstones MG in Stoke-on-Trent and Nathaniel Cars in Bridgend both received the awards, following a year of bumper registrations where very few cases were escalated to MG’s Customer Services department.

Training Awards

Fred Henderson MG (Durham) has exceeded brand expectations and has three fully-trained MG technicians on hand to support customers at all times. This commitment to training and service excellence sets a great benchmark for the network.

Brandon MG (Brandon, Suffolk) has been recognised for its commitment to staff training, attending 18 days in total across the year and showing that you don’t have to be a multi-franchise or large dealer to excel.

Parts Awards

Eric Stead (Sheffield) was celebrated for growing its parts business by 63.5% and with its engagement with the MG Parts team. They have a very forward thinking parts department, which is always well stocked with MG parts and accessories.

Summit Garage (Dudley) was the top-selling parts dealer in 2017 and the team have topped the figures again in 2018, with turnover more than doubled.

Accessories Awards

Cambridge MG has been recognised for its innovative approach to accessory sales, averaging a whopping £478 per car. The team at Cambridge MG have engaged with the MG community, have an active social media account, a booming eBay shop and focus its attention on both used and new car opportunities.

Norfolk Motor Group (Norwich) was celebrated for its racing start, having only joined the network in 2018. By the end of Q3, Norfolk Motor Group was third overall nationally in terms of total spend, averaging £202 per car.

