MG powers into top 25 of car dealer hot list

MG Motor UK has entered in the top 25 in the Car Dealer Power Survey, the annual round-up of the top performing automotive manufacturers as ranked by their own dealer network. Outperforming significantly larger and more established brands, such as Jaguar and MINI, MG Motor UK scored particularly well in terms of new car supply, warranties, bonus structure and dealer requirements.

The debut ranking is further affirmation that MG is now one of the UK’s fastest-growing car brands. With a programme of inspiring new model launches, investment in state-of-the-art vehicle and powertrain technology, and global design capability based in the UK, it’s easy to see why dealers rank the brand so highly.

MG’s dealer network, which has seen its numbers swell year-on-year, has become synonymous with exceptional customer service, experiencing growth in vehicle registrations over consecutive years. The brand is set to roll out its all-new Compact SUV, the MG XS, at the tail end of 2017.

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “We may be a much smaller team compared to other brands in the market, but we pour a lot of dedication and hard work into what we do in order to consistently punch above our weight. It’s great to see this effort pay off in terms of dealer and customer satisfaction.

“We have a no-nonsense approach to retailing which, coupled with low set-up costs, appeals to dealers. I believe we are unrivalled in the opportunities we provide our dealers, both in regard to our franchise offering and in the capacity they have to shape our shared future.

“This is an extremely exciting time for MG, and to see that dealers are enjoying the journey too makes all the hard work worthwhile. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our network but also very much invested in nurturing the relationships we already have to ensure dealers continue to love working with us.”

