MG Motor UK continues rapid climb with Unity Coventry appointment

Operated by the Unity Automotive group, the new site becomes the sixth dealership appointment for the MG brand in the UK in 2019, taking the total number of franchised MG Motor UK dealers to 90 nationwide.

The new Unity Coventry dealership represents a significant step in MG’s current growth strategy as it continues to build a comprehensive UK network expected to reach 120 franchises by the end of 2020.

Elliott Cartwright, Dealer Principal at Unity Coventry, said: “We are completely new to the brand and this is the first MG site in our family-owned franchise at Unity Coventry. MG has become synonymous with offering exceptionally good value-for-money products and we are tremendously excited about the future brand plans for this iconic British brand. We are confident that MG will be a great addition to the group and are looking forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to the showroom.”

David Allington, Network Development Manager at MG Motor UK, said: “Franchised dealers are crucial in supporting MG’s brand expansion and providing our customers with a personalised level of service in sales and aftersales. This new franchise enables us to increase our footprint in the West Midlands and reach an ever-growing number of customers who are looking for a range of cars and support services that offer true overall value. We are delighted to welcome Elliott and the rest of the Unity Coventry team to the MG family as we enter a new chapter in MG’s long-standing history.”

In addition to its modern showroom facility, Unity Coventry also boasts a large seven-bay workshop that is staffed by a highly trained team of experienced technicians to carry out the servicing and maintenance of MG products. As part of MG’s offering, the ultra-popular MG3 and MG ZS Compact-SUV are covered by a 7-year manufacturer warranty as standard.

SOURCE: MG Motor UK