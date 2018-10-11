MG Motor UK appoints new Product & Planning Manager

MG Motor UK is delighted to announce the appointment of Matthew Stevens to the role of Product & Planning Manager, further strengthening the brand’s Sales & Marketing team. Matthew is an experienced analyst and data insights professional with more than a decade of experience in automotive, having previously held roles at Kia Motors, JATO Dynamics and McLaren Automotive. Matthew’s role will cover both product management and marketing planning, ensuring that the MG network continues to benefit from the right product range and the best customer offers.

MG continues to go from strength-to-strength, announcing record-breaking registrations every month in 2018, expanding its dealer network and introducing exciting new cars such as New MG3 and the MG ZS Compact-SUV. Top specifications, impressive technology, striking good looks and a 7-year warranty have positioned MG as the leading brand in value-for-money motoring.

Joining at a pivotal moment for the iconic brand, Matthew Stevens welcomes the opportunity to make an impact on MG’s future. He commented: “MG is really making its mark on the UK automotive scene. With improving sales, great customer feedback and positive media response, this is an exciting time to join the brand. I’m looking forward to working with the highly experienced team already in place to further improve and grow the product line-up.”

Head of Sales & Marketing, Daniel Gregorious, added: “We’ve made a number of exciting appointments over the past 12 months as we’ve invested in the MG business in the UK. I’m delighted to welcome Matthew to the team. He has an excellent background having worked in good businesses, with talented people and he is a brilliant addition to our team.”

In September 2018, MG Motor UK broke the 1,000 monthly registration mark for only the third time in its recent history, following the launch of New MG3. Available in three different versions, Explore, Excite and Exclusive, and starting at just £9,495 OTR, New MG3 offers a great value-for-money package including a 7-year/80,000-mile warranty. With New MG3 and MG ZS both sporting the comprehensive warranty, MG is proud to be known as the new home of the 7-year warranty.

For more information about the full range of MG models, visit: http://mg.co.uk/

SOURCE: MG Motor