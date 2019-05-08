MG Motor UK achieves best-ever April results

MG Motor UK’s record-breaking year continued in April with the brand surpassing its record for the month. With a total of 980 new registrations, MG achieved its best-ever sales figures for the month of April, which also represented an 18% increase on the same period the year before.

April’s results represent consecutive months of record growth, with MG having achieved a record March and overall Q1, too. This latest increase has resulted in sales rising by 54% year-to-date versus the same period in 2018. With 91 dealerships around the country and an ongoing commitment to expand the network to 120 franchises by the end of 2020, MG remains the fastest growing manufacturer in the UK.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “MG Motors has enjoyed a fantastic start to the year and we are thrilled to see our growth continue. Both the MG3 and ZS SUV have continued to attract new customers who want cars majoring on practicality, style and true value for money. The results are tremendously encouraging and we will continue to use this solid platform to build the MG brand further – starting with the introduction of the ZS EV in the autumn and further expanding our existing network of franchised dealerships.”

SOURCE: MG Motor UK