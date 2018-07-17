MG invests in people and premises

MG Motor UK is delighted to announce three new senior management appointments as part of its strategic drive to significantly increase sales volumes and develop its dealer network in the UK.

Daniel Gregorious joins as the new Head of Sales and Marketing, bringing over 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry, having held senior sales, planning and marketing roles at Renault, Chevrolet, Kia Motors and Peugeot.

One of Daniel’s first appointments welcomes experienced automotive PR, Carly Escritt, in the role of PR and Events Manager. Carly brings with her over 15 years’ experience in the automotive industry, having worked with Kia Motors for 13 years. Her extensive knowledge of the industry, as well as organising and overseeing national and international events, along with her ability to cultivate brand reputation amongst journalists, will help MG to continue its development and increase its market share in the UK.

MG is also developing and expanding its dealer network, with David Allington coming into the business as Network Development Manager. Allington also brings considerable experience to the role, having previously helped the likes of Mercedes-Benz, FCA group and Kia Motors develop their dealer networks.

The three new starters will be based at MG’s prestigious new Sales & Marketing office in Marylebone, London. The new office, which includes a 250 square metre showroom displaying the latest MG range along with a number of heritage vehicles, illustrates the commitment MG is making to the UK market.

Commenting on the new appointments and the opening of the London showroom, Daniel Gregorious said: “I’m delighted to welcome Carly and David to the MG team at such an exciting time for our brand. The opening of our new offices and showroom in Central London gives MG a focal point from which to showcase the past, present and future of our iconic British brand. We’ve got an excellent range of cars today and the future is very bright!”

MG is making tremendous progress with 2018 sales exceeding last year’s annual volume by early July. The star of the show is the All-New MG ZS compact SUV which, backed by a 7 year manufacturer warranty, has driven this year’s volume growth.

For more information about the full range of MG models, visit: http://mg.co.uk/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.