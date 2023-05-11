MG Cyberster makes exclusive debut in London

A pre-production design model of MG’s dramatic new all-electric MG roadster stars at special preview event

A pre-production design model of MG’s dramatic new sports car, the Cyberster, has made a first appearance at a special preview event held at the MG Motor UK headquarters in Marylebone, London. Advanced design director Carl Gotham and his Marylebone team – who played a key role in creating the Cyberster – revealed the model for the first time.

Removing the covers, Carl commented: “It is a special moment for all of us who have played a part in designing this unique car. The Cyberster will offer MG customers a striking, all-electric roadster which will be as exciting as MG sports cars of the past.”

To celebrate the upcoming arrival of the Cyberster, MG is releasing a new film focusing on the design story. Presented by Carl Gotham, it reveals how his team have created a sports car that is set to be the first all-electric roadster on the market.

The Cyberster’s stand-out styling – envisioned by Gotham and his design colleagues at MG’s design studio in Marylebone, London – draws inspiration from MGs heritage, with signature design highlights including a distinctive long bonnet, low nose and curvaceous surfaces. The Cyberster will also introduce some striking new features, including scissor doors and a Kammback rear design.

The two-seater Cyberster marks a keenly anticipated return to sports car production by the MG marque, with the car bringing the story right up to date with a high performance all-electric powertrain and modern cabin featuring an array of advanced driver technology.

SOURCE: MG