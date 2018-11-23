MG celebrates success at annual aftersales conference

With the iconic British brand having sold in excess of 7,000 new cars this year, it’s no surprise that MG’s aftersales team is also reaping the rewards of exceptional market growth. In a statement to dealers at the annual aftersales conference earlier this month (November), MG Motor UK confirmed that not only was it on track to double accessories sales year-on-year, but it had matched annual parts sales from 2017, by the third week of July.

Harvey France, Head of Aftersales and Parts at MG, commented: “It’s been another record-breaking year for the brand, and we’re delighted to have exceeded all targets. We couldn’t have done it without our exceptional dealers and the theme of this year’s conference was ‘achieving together’, so it’s a privilege to be able to celebrate the success we have enjoyed this year with our dealer partners.

“Alongside recognising success, we also previewed a brand-new dealer portal for 2019, showcased our soon-to-launch aftersales marketing toolbox, discussed a new customer retention programme and gave a sneak peek into electric vehicle planning for the coming year. It was a busy conference and we were thrilled to welcome our dealer representatives from across the network to join us.”

Having launched two new cars over the past 12 months, New MG3 and MG ZS Compact-SUV, MG’s booming aftersales team has taken the opportunity to roll out new Protection Packs, Adventure Packs and, for New MG3, exclusive Black, White and Silver Edition Packs. MG GS has also benefited from the successful Protection Pack campaign, which features fabric floor mats along with front and rear mud guards and a protective boot liner from just £139.99*.

August 2018 saw a 304% year-on-year increase in accessory sales, with MG dealers also performing particularly well for accessories in the used car market. Parts sales were up 78% year-on-year for the brand, while MG’s exceptional seven-year warranty and investment in quality product has led to a reduction in warranty claims. MG also confirmed that its refurbishment of the newly IMI-accredited Cecil Kimber College at Longbridge has seen the company deliver the most training days in a year to date, for both technical and non-technical dealer staff.

MG’s annual aftersales conference took place at Rockingham Motor Speedway before one of the last motorsport events of the circuit’s prestigious history. Dealer representatives enjoyed hot laps and passenger rides with British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) driver Mike Epps in a GBS Zero Race Car, which achieves 0-60mph in around 4.5 seconds and tops out at 135mph.

For more information about MG Motor UK, visit: http://mg.co.uk/

*Prices correct at time of going to press

SOURCE: MG Motor UK