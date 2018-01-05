MG celebrates record 2017!

Investment in industry-beating new product, expansion of the dealer network and an enhanced aftersales package have all contributed to MG Motor UK achieving its best sales performance in recent years.

More than 4,440 new cars were registered by the iconic MG Motor UK brand in 2017, an increase of around 6% year-on-year, according to the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) released today (4thJanuary 2018). In December alone, MG Motor UK achieved 100 additional unit sales over 2016 figures, thanks largely to the roll-out of the new MG ZS Compact-SUV.

MG Motor UK has consistently broken its own records during 2017, as well as outperforming a market which has been generally in decline. While overall UK new car registrations fell by 5.7% in 2017, MG Motor UK experienced percentage growth in every month of the year. The company celebrated a key milestone in the life of its stylish Supermini, the MG3, which achieved 10,000 lifetime sales earlier this year, while parts sales also rose 62% year-on-year.

Harvey France, spokesperson for MG Motor UK, commented: “It has been an exceptionally positive year for the MG brand in the UK. Our ongoing investment in quality, affordable product is bearing fruit, and we’ve been delighted with response to our new Compact-SUV, the MG ZS. As we enter 2018, we expect our 80-strong dealer network to experience further growth, and we’ve set ourselves some very ambitious targets to do even better over the coming year.

“With a 7 year/80,000 miles warranty on the MG ZS and a brand new 5 year/60,000 miles warranty on the MG3, we’re committed to delivering hassle-free motoring to our customers throughout the UK. The in-car technology which comes with our vehicles as standard has been recognised as exceptional value by the critics, while our class-leading interior space offers families the flexibility they need for work, rest and play!”

