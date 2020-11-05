MG breaks new records as October sees continued growth

The fastest-growing car brand in the UK has continued to outperform the market despite challenging conditions, achieving its second highest market share and 36th consecutive month of market share growth.

MG also saw a record 43% of its sales attributed to plug-in models, by far the highest EV mix of any mainstream manufacturer. The MG ZS EV continued to thrive, while the new MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in helped expand its growing presence in the electrified car market. MG achieved a 7.7% share of the battery electric vehicle market in October and a third placed podium finish.

In total, MG sold 1,892 cars in October, giving it a market share of 1.34%. In total, its overall sales are up 58.2% year-on-year, with 16,128 cars sold by the end of the month – more than 3,000 ahead of its total sales in 2019.

The continued growth leads to MG being well positioned ahead of the latest England-wide lockdown, and with showrooms in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands remaining open, and dealerships in Wales set to re-open on 9th November, MG is positive about the remainder of 2020.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK said: “October was a fantastic month for MG and our dealer network. Out-performing the market for the 36th consecutive month, shows that we have consistently built our volume on strong foundations, under-pinned by launching fantastic new cars and appointing excellent new dealers. There are headwinds in light of the England lockdown, but our focus is to forge ahead with our Momentum and Growth mid-term plan as we head towards year end.

“We intend to continue promoting our fantastic range of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, generating as many sales leads as we can for our dealers across the country. We know that demand for electric cars remains high and we want to help as many customers as possible to experience the huge benefits of moving to an electric MG”.

MG currently has a network of 113 dealers with further expansion planned before the end of 2020.

SOURCE: MG