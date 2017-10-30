MG breaks new ground with 7 year warranty

MG Motor UK has today announced the introduction of a full 7 year warranty on its brand-new Compact-SUV, the MG ZS. Completely transferable to any new owner before the 7 year/80,000-mile limit is reached; the highly competitive package also guarantees any genuine replacement MG parts for the remainder of the agreement.

The 7 year/80,000-mile warranty is an extension of the manufacturer warranty and gives customers complete peace of mind. Like the MG3 and MG GS, the MG ZS also comes with the option of a six-year anti-perforation warranty covering against corrosion.

Drivers can be confident that the increased warranty does not diminish the level of cover provided and is not an insurance-based product. MG Motor UK believes so strongly in the quality of the new MG ZS that it is backing the fantastic warranty itself. The brand cares about giving customers top-quality cars and top-quality aftercare; the 7 year/80,000-mile warranty will provide customers with the comfort that the manufacturer will look after them and their car should anything go wrong.

Matthew Cheyne, Head of Sales and Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “This is MG putting its money where its mouth is. With the introduction of a 7 year warranty, we are making a clear statement of intent about the quality of our design, engineering and manufacturing. Our goal is to deliver hassle-free motoring in stylish cars that stand up to the toughest of challenges. Benefiting from global design expertise, but reengineered specifically for UK roads, we are confident that the MG ZS will prove exceptionally popular. The 7 year warranty makes it even more compelling.”

The MG 7 year warranty will be available on all three variants of the new MG ZS – Explore, Excite, Exclusive – as standard. Available in dealerships from 1st November 2017, the MG ZS will also come with 0% finance and a low monthly payment of just £199 for the top of the range Exclusive manual model. The MG ZS range starts from just £12,495, with both manual and automatic gearbox petrol options.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.