MFTBC relocates import parts warehouse to Shin-Koyasu Global Logistics Center

Consolidating import parts warehouse together with KD export parts warehouse

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) has relocated its import parts warehouse from Daikoku-cho, Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama City to Shin-Koyasu Global Logistics Center (Namamugi, Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama City). The relocated import parts warehouse begins operation on October 1, 2025.

The Shin-Koyasu Global Logistics Center is a five-story warehouse with a total floor area of approximately 120,000 m2, located at the “MFLP Yokohama Shinkoyasu” building (Namamugi, Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama City). By consolidating the import parts warehouse with the knockdown (KD)*1 export parts warehouse that was relocated from Higashi-Ohgishima, Kawasaki City in May 2025*2, MFTBC integrates and streamlines its external plant logistics. This move results in a shorter distance between the import parts packing warehouse and production plants, as well as the reuse of packing materials for import parts. Furthermore, the move to the new location allowed parts to be stored in a logical manner within the warehouse, improving operational efficiency.

*1A production method where vehicle parts are exported and assembled into finished vehicles at the destination.

*2Press release on May 7, 2025

The import parts warehouse at Daikoku Futo began operations in 2013. It has been storing parts imported from overseas suppliers and supplying them to the Kawasaki Plant (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture), which manufactures trucks, and Mitsubishi Fuso Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, President: Kaichiro Fujioka), which produces buses. Additionally, it supplied parts to the KD export parts packing warehouse at Higashi-Ogishima before the relocation. The warehouse handled approximately 5,250 part numbers and stored 13 million parts as of the end of August 2025.

SOURCE: MFTBC