MFTBC introduces the “NOMADPro CANTER” concept vehicle in response to new remote work lifestyles

Responding to the increased adoption of remote work strategies, MFTBC unveils a truck that allows users to reconnect with nature, while staying connected to their day job

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) is introducing the “NOMADPro CANTER,” a concept vehicle that can be used as a remote office. The “NOMADPro CANTER” is a FUSO light-duty Canter truck that has been remodeled based on the concept of “harnessing the healing power of nature.” The vehicle provides a comfortable mobile workplace and offers a new alternative to the remote work lifestyle*1.

The “NOMADPro CANTER” uses a two-wheel drive model of the Canter with a wing body, which is popular for a wide range of applications in Japan and overseas. The truck was remodeled to offer users a place to work remotely and comfortably, thereby demonstrating new possibilities for vehicle utilization. The vehicle is equipped with a movable table and benches that can be easily stored, creating a workstation for up to two people. The vehicle is also equipped with a retractable bed, kitchen, wash basin and shower area. Although the space is compact, lifting up the wing on the side of the vehicle immediately connects users to the outdoors and creates a sense of openness that can be enjoyed even at the desk.

Based on the concept of “harnessing the healing power of nature,” the “NOMADPro CANTER” provides a mobile workplace and proposes a new approach to the home office. Interest in remote jobs and digital nomadism has risen rapidly with the coronavirus pandemic, redefining the idea of work around the globe. While supporting a wealth of advantages such as reduced commuting times and more flexibility, in some cases these lifestyles can also lead to social isolation and lack of physical exercise. With the “NOMADPro CANTER” and the remote work system introduced even before the pandemic, MFTBC aims to promote the benefits of a healthy work-life balance and communicate its support for the mental and physical well-being of its employees*2.

The “NOMADPro CANTER” will be shown across official FUSO digital channels, at automotive exhibitions, and on road tours in the Japanese Kanto region in 2023.

1 “NOMADPro CANTER” is a concept vehicle produced by MFTBC in collaboration with Pabco and Dream Drive. There is no plan to sell the vehicle to the general public.

2 All indirect employees working at the headquarter office are currently eligible for up to 100% remote work.

SOURCE: Fuso