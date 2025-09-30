MFTBC exhibits at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation will participate at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) will participate at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 (hereinafter JMS 2025), organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. The event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto Ward, Tokyo) from October 30 to November 9, 2025.

At JMS 2025, MFTBC will present its booth themed “FUTURE TOGETHER: A new era of trucks begins – run together with FUSO,” showcasing its vision for the future of transportation as the commercial vehicle industry enters a new era. In pursuit of this vision, MFTBC will unveil advanced solutions leveraging cuttingedge technologies to address logistics challenges. Through actual vehicle exhibits and informative displays, the company will illustrate its vision for the future of transportation—one that enhances the efficiency of commercial vehicles and logistics.

eCanter experience & innovation hub

Next generation logistics solution “Connected Load Body” concept on all-electric light duty truck “eCanter” (Concept, World Premiere)

As part of our efforts to address logistics challenges, MFTBC will unveil the COBODI (Connected Load Body), a new and unique ‘smart body’ and ‘digital solution’ concept, at JMS 2025. This concept will be showcased on an “eCanter”, the first series-produced all-electric light duty truck in Japan originally launched in 2017. Now in its third generation, the eCanter was renewed in 2023 with expanded variants, features and range. The concept connects smart, human-centric body design with Wise Systems, an AIbased automated routing and dispatching solution, for optimized route planning and parcel loading.

The COBODI aims to reduce the burden on drivers, shortening unloading times and enabling more efficient deliveries and productive fleet management for business owners. At the venue, MFTBC will conduct demonstrations of the COBODI workflow, showcasing its potential as a platform for next-generation logistics solutions.

FUSO concept vehicle showcase area (world premiere)

A world premiere vehicle will be unveiled at JMS 2025. Details will be announced at a later date.

FUSO services & solutions area

A range of solutions supporting logistics efficiency and the smooth transition to EV trucks will be showcased.

Future together corner

At the JMS 2025 booth, MFTBC will engage visitors through dynamic communication. In the “FUSO Together Corner,” visitors can enjoy interactive exhibits that introduce FUSO’s vehicles and services in a fun and accessible way. Through these experiences, guests will learn about a variety of solutions addressing logistics challenges.

Experience a sustainable future at the MFTBC booth

The booth will offer engaging activities that allow visitors to experience the company’s commitment to a sustainable future while having fun:

Collect Stamps and Win FUSO original goods Join the stamp rally by visiting designated booths throughout the venue. Collect stamps and receive exclusive FUSO original goods. This activity is designed to be enjoyable for both children and adults.

Create Keychains from Recycled Plastic Participate in a hands-on workshop making keychains using recycled plastic materials. Through this collaborative experience, visitors can engage directly with FUSO’s vision for a sustainable future.

Learn About Future Mobility with an AI Chatbot Explore FUSO’s innovations and next-generation carbon-neutral vehicles through an interactive AI chatbot. Ask questions and discover the future of mobility in a fun and informative way.

The concept image for the FUSO booth theme, “FUTURE TOGETHER,” is inspired by the motif of “Echo,” visually expressing MFTBC’s hope that its vision for the future of transportation will resonate with and spread throughout the hearts of all visitors.

SOURCE: MFTBC