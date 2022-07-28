MFTBC delivered the second “eCanter” EV garbage truck in Japan

First delivery of “eCanter” EV garbage truck to a private company

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter MFTBC) has released one EV garbage truck by the electric light truck “eCanter” to Furukawa Shinko Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Fuchu City, Tokyo, Representative Director: Koji Furukawa, hereafter, Furukawa Shinko). This is the second EV garbage truck in Japan by “eCanter” and the first delivery by a private company *

Furukawa Shinko operates a garbage collection business in the Kanto region, mainly in the Tama area of Tokyo. The EV garbage truck delivered this time will collect waste from convenience stores in the Tama area and commissioned project from Fuchu City. This vehicle’s operation scheduled to start from the end of July 2022.

Since “eCanter” does not emit any exhaust gas containing carbon dioxide (CO2) when driving, it contributes to carbon neutralization of waste transportation. “eCanter” not only achieves carbon neutrality while driving, but also has the feature of lower noise and vibration than conventional diesel vehicles. Therefore, in the case of garbage trucks that often operate from early morning, “eCanter” enables to collect waste silently in consideration of the residents and contributes to reducing driver fatigue.

Furukawa Shinko is the company that supports the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and seriously considers the future of the earth. They have adopted the “eCanter” EV garbage truck as a vehicle that can contribute to carbon neutralization.

Since its launch in 2017, “eCanter” has been highly evaluated by domestic and overseas customers. MFTBC will continue to contribute to the customers aiming for carbon-neutral transportation by proposing the various specifications of “eCanter” according to usage in order to meet the needs of customers with “eCanter”.

** In March 2022, we delivered an EV garbage truck by “eCanter” to Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

SOURCE: Fuso