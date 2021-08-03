Messe Frankfurt India set to launch E-mobility India Forum to address challenges concerning EV adoption and expansion in India

Messe Frankfurt India is all set to launch E-Mobility India Forum powered by NGV India Summit on 7th October 2021 at Le Meridien, New Delhi

Messe Frankfurt India is all set to launch E-Mobility India Forum powered by NGV India Summit on 7th October 2021 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The forum will invite illustrious EV brand leaders and government dignitaries to address major opportunities and challenges that the country is facing on the path to achieve a complete EV ecosystem.

The growing sensitivity of the Indian government towards a cleaner environment has increased the demand for zero-emission vehicles over the past few years. Coupled with this, the extensive support and policies in place to promote e-mobility has slowly but gradually aided in nurturing the industry’s value chain within the country.

As the EV industry continues to set its foundation into the Indian automotive ecosystem, the E-Mobility India Forum powered by NGV India Summit will bring ‘who’s who’ of the industry under one roof on 7th October 2021 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. To provide a secure in-person experience, the forum will be held under the safety protocols of ‘MFI SafeConnect’, developed by Messe Frankfurt India in accordance with government’s health and safety guidelines.

The panel of E-Mobility India Forum 2021 will comprise of premier EV brand leaders and government officials, including:

Mr. Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, MD & Country Brand Head, Audi india

Mr. R.R.K. Kishore, Director – Tech, Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU)

Shri. Sudhendu J Sinha, Advisor, Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility vertical, NITI Aayog

Mr. Sandeep Bangia, Business Head – EV Charging Ecosystem, Home Automation, ESCO Tata Power

Mr. Kaushik Madhavan, VP – Mobility, Frost & Sullivan

“Over the past few years, a vast number of startups have emerged to work in the EV ecosystem either in the capacity of manufacturers or service providers, along with some of the leading automotive giants who recognise the potential of e-mobility. With E-Mobility India Forum, Messe Frankfurt India aims to create a platform where automotive players can gain strong insight into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in India’s path to embrace e-mobility,” shared Mr. Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd.

A wide array of topics have been lined up to be discussed during the forum, which will present an in-depth analysis of the e-mobility segment, including: The conversion to e-mobility, the competition/opportunity created by Tesla’s entry in the Indian market, as well as the EV incentives, policy challenges & support extended by the government to accelerate electrification.

Furthermore, the forum will also discuss the head-ons for automotive OEMs while adapting to the EV ecosystem, accelerating EV Component Manufacturing Growth under Make in India, & a session on EV Infrastructure & Innovative Business Models.

Recently, the Maharashtra government has also announced its new electric vehicle policy that aims to achieve a 10 per cent share for EVs in the overall new vehicle registrations by 2025. Under this new policy, all the electric vehicles (EVs) sold in Maharashtra will be exempted from paying road tax till the tenure of the policy.

The new policy aims at establishing at least one manufacturing unit in the state for producing advanced lithium-ion batteries, and proposes to set up 1,500 charging stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

As the government continues to push towards the growth of EV segment, the launch of E-Mobility India Forum will provide a strong avenue to analyse opportunities and challenges with regards to EV adoption and expansion in India.

SOURCE: Messe Frankfurt India