Merz Reisen expands Setra fleet

Merz Reisen GmbH has expanded its Setra bus fleet. The company from Gnadenberg south-east of Nuremberg received eight Setra MultiClass Low Entry buses. The six S 415 LE business and two S 418 LE business are to go into operation after winning a Europe-wide invitation to tender for various routes in the Neumarkt region.

In addition to the low-entry buses, Axel Stokinger, the Head of Sales Organisation Germany, also handed over a Setra ComfortClass S 516 HD to Managing Director and owner Patricia Ehbauer at the Customer Centre in Neu-Ulm. The five-star Superior bus has room for 40 passengers and is fitted with the most modern driver and safety assistance systems that Daimler Buses supplies. The family-run company founded in 1929 in the Upper Palatinate region now has 36 vehicles in its fleet: all of them are Ulm brand Setra buses.

SOURCE: Daimler