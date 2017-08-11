Meritor WABCO receives second consecutive Masters of Quality Supplier Award from Daimler Trucks North America

Meritor WABCO today announced it has received the prestigious Masters of Quality Supplier Award from Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) for the second consecutive year.

The 2016 Masters of Quality Supplier Award recognizes outstanding suppliers that have received high scores on their quality, delivery, technology and cost performance as measured on a balanced scorecard basis. The honored suppliers represent the top-quality providers of components and services for DTNA’s Freightliner® and Western Star truck brands.

The Masters of Quality Award is given to an elite group of suppliers that meet rigorous standards and demonstrate an ongoing commitment to continuously improving the quality of their products, support to DTNA and overall performance of their businesses. Meritor WABCO is a preferred standard equipment supplier to DTNA, providing a complete range of safety and efficiency technologies for commercial vehicles.

“This is a great honor from Daimler as we work closely with them to offer technology leadership, product innovation and differentiation,” said Matt Stevenson, president and general manager, Meritor WABCO. “Meritor WABCO will continue its mission to deliver top products that meet the highest performance standards to continuously strengthen our relationship with Daimler Trucks North America.”Meritor WABCO has been a supplier to DTNA for more than 25 years. In collaboration, Meritor WABCO and DTNA were the first to bring the following products to the North American market:

SmartTrac™ Anti-Lock Braking and Stability Control Systems

OnGuard™ Collision Mitigation Systems with Active Braking

OptiRide™ Intelligent Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

