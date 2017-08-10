Meritor WABCO earns 2016 Quality and Delivery Awards from Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.

Meritor WABCO received the 2016 Excellence in Quality and the 2016 On-Time Delivery Performance awards from Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. (“Hino”). Meritor WABCO has been recognized with the quality award eight times and has received the on-time delivery award six times.

The two awards recognize Meritor WABCO for achieving a perfect zero parts per million (PPM) defect rate and a perfect 100 percent on-time delivery during the 2016 calendar year. Meritor WABCO, which has supplied Hino with pneumatic and hydraulic anti-lock braking (ABS) systems for commercial vehicles in North America since 2003, maintains 100 percent market share at Hino for ABS in 2016.

“Congratulations and thank you to the Meritor WABCO team for exceptional quality and delivery performance,” said Davey Jung, executive vice president for Hino. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Meritor WABCO.”

The awards were presented to Meritor WABCO at Hino’s 2017 Annual Business Meeting in Plymouth, Michigan. Matthew Stevenson, president and general manager, and Robert Mansilla, director, OEM Sales, received the awards for Meritor WABCO.

“This eighth award from Hino recognizing Meritor WABCO’s work underscores the consistent quality of our products and dedication of employees at the Hebron, Kentucky and Troy, Michigan facilities,” Stevenson said. “We’re proud to receive the award from a company that values quality as well as on-time delivery and works hard to provide the best products to end-users.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.