Meritor receives PACCAR 10 PPM Quality Award

Meritor, Inc. today announced that it has received PACCAR’s 10 PPM Quality Award at six of its plants. The award recognizes suppliers that have outperformed PACCAR’s “10 parts per million” quality standard, or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR.

For 2020, Meritor received the award at six of its sites: Franklin, Kentucky, U.S.; Manning, South Carolina, U.S.; Monterrey, Mexico; Laurinburg, North Carolina, U.S.; Lindesberg, Sweden; and Osasco, Brazil. The Franklin and Manning plants both achieved a defect level of 0 PPM.

“We’re honored that our commitment to quality in 2020 was recognized by PACCAR during a challenging time for our industry,” said Linda Taliaferro, vice president of Global Quality for Meritor. “The award reinforces our commitment to meet PACCAR’s rigorous expectations not only for quality, but also for safety, performance and reliability.”

PACCAR’s 10 PPM Quality Awards recognized 369 suppliers across 27 countries.

SOURCE: Meritor