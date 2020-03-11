Meritor expands portfolio of construction solutions

Meritor today announced the MCL 541™ planetary axle for wheel loaders at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This axle serves as the entry point to a new segment and represents Meritor’s ongoing commitment to the off-highway market,” said Steve Luepke, senior director of Off-Highway for Meritor. “Our focus on continuous product innovation, combined with the company’s global footprint and support network, has made it possible for us to address the demands of this dynamic segment and expand our product offering for customers.”

The MCL 541 planetary axle, designed for machines with up to 4m3 bucket capacity, is the first model of a wheel loader axle series and features proven components, such as Meritor’s 14X™ carrier and Family 5 planetary wheel-ends. The axle’s interchangeable architecture also opens the door for future compatibility with electric vehicles.

This announcement reinforces Meritor’s commitment to achieve its M2022 strategic goals of exceeding customer expectations and protecting and growing its market position.

SOURCE: Meritor