Meritor earns 2016 Quality Achievement Award from PACCAR

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) has received a 2016 10 PPM Quality Award for the Escobedo, Mexico plant from PACCAR recognizing excellent suppliers that meet or exceed its rigorous, near-perfect standard of 10 or fewer defective parts for every 1 million parts shipped to the OEM.

“Throughout the world, PACCAR’s DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks have earned a reputation for unsurpassed quality and part of this success goes to suppliers like Meritor,” said Debra Poppas, vice president, global quality for PACCAR. “We look forward to our ongoing relationship with Meritor to deliver the highest quality products to our customers.”

To be considered for the award, suppliers must also meet performance criteria for on-time delivery and support of PACCAR’s operating divisions and its customers. Meritor manufactures front and rear axles as well as drivelines and brakes for PACCAR from its plant in Escobedo.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of PACCAR’s elite 10 PPM (parts per million) suppliers,” said Chris Villavarayan, senior vice president and president, Americas for Meritor. “Our assembly facilities have adopted a culture of manufacturing excellence with best-in-class quality assurance and training.”

Linda Taliaferro, vice president, Quality for Meritor added: “Our focus on quality is helping PACCAR deliver value to its customers. This award is a milestone in Meritor’s goal of establishing a zero-defect culture.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.