Meritor awarded PACCAR business for battery-electric refuse and heavy-duty vehicles

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PACCAR to be its non-exclusive supplier of electric powertrains for its Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.

Meritor will be the initial launch partner and primary supplier for the integration of functional battery-electric systems on these refuse and heavy-duty chassis. Production is targeted to begin in early 2021.

“The opportunity to equip Kenworth and Peterbilt battery-electric vehicles with Meritor’s products allows us to partner with a valued customer and to continue bringing advanced technologies to market,” said T.J. Reed, vice president of Global Electrification for Meritor. “We look forward to delivering on our goal to be the premier supplier of electrification technologies for commercial vehicles.”

This award further establishes the value of Meritor’s Blue Horizon™ brand, which represents the company’s emerging platform of advanced technologies centered on electrification.

