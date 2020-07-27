Meritor appoints Hannah Lim-Johnson as chief legal officer and corporate secretary

Meritor, Inc. today announced that Hannah Lim-Johnson has joined the company as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective August 3.

“Hannah brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing legal teams and managing legal strategy for publicly traded companies,” said Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor. “Her extensive expertise in legal affairs and track record of success will be a great addition to the Meritor Executive Committee. We look forward to her joining the company. ”

Lim-Johnson will have responsibility for Meritor’s legal affairs, which includes oversight of legal activities related to corporate governance, acquisitions and divestitures, litigation, business standards compliance, regulatory compliance and intellectual property. She will also manage the corporate legal department.

Lim-Johnson was most recently a senior vice president and chief legal officer at Kelly Services, where she was responsible for leading the strategic direction of the Law Department and Global Security functions. She also held senior-level roles at PSEG, the ADT Corporation and TYCO International, and served as deputy attorney general for the Attorney General’s Office in Trenton, New Jersey.

Lim-Johnson holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Rutgers University School of Law, where she served as the Managing Editor of the Rutgers Law Review, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Illinois. She also serves as a board member for the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and the Leadership Institute of Women of Color Attorneys.

SOURCE: Meritor