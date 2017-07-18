Meritor appoints Cheri Lantz Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) announced today that Cheri Lantz has joined the company as vice president and chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

“Cheri’s extensive background as a results-focused executive in the commercial vehicle and industrial sectors will greatly benefit Meritor as the company continues its transformation focused on profitable growth,” said Jay Craig, CEO and president of Meritor. “We welcome her to Meritor and look forward to her leadership in this critical area.”

Lantz will have a key role in driving Meritor’s long-term revenue growth. She will work closely with the company’s business leaders to identify and assess long-term growth strategies for business units and the overall corporation. Lantz is also responsible for ongoing strategic analyses of Meritor’s business landscape, opportunities and product portfolio, as well as the long-term economic outlooks and trends associated with Meritor’s global markets.

Lantz was most recently a principal at Boston Consulting Group in Detroit, focusing on general management, strategy, business development and operations in the North America commercial vehicle market. Before that, she was a principal at Strategy&, a subsidiary of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in its Engineered Products and Services Practice. In this position, she led growth strategies for several long-range planning efforts with auto and industrial executives. Prior to that, she was a thermal management quality specialist and aerothermal development engineer for DaimlerChrysler in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Lantz earned her master of business administration with a focus on corporate strategy and economics from the Ross School of Business, and master of science in manufacturing engineering and bachelor of science in chemical engineering, both from the University of Michigan.

