Meritor announces supply agreement to provide Schmitz Cargobull AG with trailer brakes

Meritor today announced it will supply one of the industry’s lightest air disc brakes to Schmitz Cargobull AG, a manufacturer of semitrailers, trailers and truck bodies, beginning in 2021.

“Entering into an agreement with a highly respected OEM like Schmitz Cargobull reinforces our goal to diversify the business and positions Meritor for growth in Europe,” said Tony Nicol, vice president, Truck, Europe. “The new brake offers significant cost and weight savings while also maintaining the performance our customers expect.”

Roland Klement, member of the board and chief research and development officer for Schmitz Cargobull, said, “We’re pleased to be working with a global supplier that has proven braking solutions with consistent quality and dedicated customer service and is aligned with our goals.”

Schmitz Cargobull is the market-leading trailer manufacturer in Europe with more than 63,500 units (provisional figures based on the 2018-19 business year) produced in the last business year.

Meritor’s braking solution for the OEM is designed to meet trailer fleet expectations for efficiency, safety and performance. Components focused on weight and performance were developed at Meritor’s braking center of excellence in Cwmbran, United Kingdom. Meritor designed the brake based on delivering TCO benefits for customers while also retaining key aspects of current technologies. Its adjuster mechanism is based on Meritor’s proven ELSA brake design and includes a new patent pending friction pad design.

SOURCE: Meritor