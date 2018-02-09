Meritor announces its P600 Tridem is the only axle ranked in OEM Off-Highway Magazine’s Top 10 New Products of 2017

Meritor, Inc. today announced its P600 tridem planetary axle ranked as one of OEM Off-Highway magazine’s Top 10 New Products of 2017, surpassing almost 5,000 products and services from more than 1,800 global companies listed in the magazine’s Component Directory. The P600 is the only axle to reach the magazine’s top 10 in 2017.

“Customers are clearly benefitting from the P600’s strength, multiple layers of configurability, low-cost serviceability and the confidence it inspires in the most demanding applications,” said Steve Luepke, director, Off-Highway for Meritor. “Our shortened lead times for the P600 are half that of competitors, and global customer support is available from the Meritor DriveForce sales and service organization.”

The P600 Series of planetary axles, featured in the November/December issue of OEM Off-Highway, are engineered for use in global heavy-haul, oil field, logging and mining applications and are available in single, tandem and tridem configurations. Meritor designs and manufactures the P600 with capacity of up to 42,000 pounds per axle and offers a choice of ratios to ensure maximum power and torque to do the job without sacrificing payload capacity or efficiency.

Designed to operate in extreme conditions, the P600 in tridem configuration offers a gross axle weight rating of 126,000 pounds and gross combination weight of 560,000 pounds. Its gear ratio range allows a match for virtually any application, and wheel-end reduction is configured to suit each fleet’s application requirements, with multiple configurations for planetary gears. A unique feature this axle platform offers is its proportioning differential technology that delivers equal torque to each axle, improving both performance and efficiency

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.