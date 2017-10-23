Meritor announces new West Coast aftermarket distribution center

Meritor, Inc. today announced the opening of its West Coast Aftermarket Distribution Center in Santa Fe Springs, California to fulfill aftermarket orders from warehouse distributors and dealers in 13 states.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to exceed customer expectations, the new center will simplify business transactions for customers in Western states, offering greater order flexibility and shorter lead times,” said Brett Penzkofer, vice president, Aftermarket, North America for Meritor.

The facility stocks the complete Meritor Aftermarket brand portfolio for customers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. All orders placed by 4 p.m. PT will ship the same day. Unit-down orders will be fulfilled from the West Coast Aftermarket Distribution Center, with the Florence, Kentucky Distribution Center offering inventory support as needed. Customer pick-up service from the Western center is available to all customers at 9400 Santa Fe Springs Rd., Santa Fe Springs, California.

Meritor’s Florence location will continue to fulfill orders in the eastern United States and Canada. The company’s Edmonton, Alberta facility will serve western Canada. Customer invoices will continue to be issued from Florence.

Meritor’s aftermarket customers can place orders through www.meritorpartsxpress.com or by calling the customer Care team at 888-725-9355 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

