Meritor announces improvements to MeritorPartsXpress.com

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced new features and enhancements to MeritorPartsXpress.com that give customers new tools to find, benchmark, order and track replacement parts.

“With these improvements, the 24-hour, self-service portal is not only for ordering parts – it’s also a comprehensive business resource for finding product information on more than 100,000 aftermarket parts,” said Christy Westrich, director of Customer Loyalty for Meritor.

In addition to expanding the catalog search function to include custom drill-downs for specific product categories, MeritorPartsXpress.com now features:

Optional email confirmation notifications for stock and emergency orders to let customers know when an order is in process or has shipped

Cross-referencing to deliver information on competitive part numbers and product alternatives across brands, fit, form and functions

Search-by-image tool for end yokes

Visual search interactive function that helps users find products

More images on the product detail pages

New “My Orders” portal for registered users to track the status of orders, download open order boards, view invoices and request returns

MeritorPartsXpress.com is a 24-hour aftermarket service tool that helps customers find the parts and information they need to help keep their fleets on the road. Warehouse distributors, OEMs, dealers, fleets and independent garages can benefit from the site.

“Users who aren’t registered to order parts also benefit from using the site to find information about Meritor products, including product specifications, reference materials as well as alternate and part interchanges,” Westrich said.

SOURCE: Meritor