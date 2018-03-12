Meritor announces executive appointments

TROY, Mich., (March 12, 2018) – Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced a number of executive appointments, effective immediately.

“The changes we are announcing today will further align our resources and strengthen our ability to drive strong operational execution, achieve our strategic objectives and capitalize on our significant growth opportunities around the world,” said Jay Craig, CEO and president. “These appointments bring additional expertise to various areas of the business and will position us to enhance value for our shareholders and customers.”

Kevin Nowlan has been appointed senior vice president and president, Trailer and Components. In this expanded role, Nowlan will continue to serve as the company’s chief financial officer, with additional responsibility for Meritor’s Trailer and Components businesses, as well as Procurement. Nowlan has been with Meritor since 2007. Prior to becoming chief financial officer, Nowlan was Meritor’s vice president and controller and served as treasurer and vice president of Shared Services.

In connection with today’s appointments, the company also announced that Rob Speed, formerly senior vice president and president, Industrial, Engineering and Procurement, has left the company to pursue other opportunities.

Craig continued, “We thank Rob for his contributions to Meritor over the last 13 years and we wish him the best in the future.”

