Meritor announces collaboration with PACCAR on U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) SuperTruck 3 program

Meritor, Inc. today announced plans to provide zero emission battery electric drivetrain technology to PACCAR for the SuperTruck 3 program.

SuperTruck 3 will fund projects to electrify medium- and heavy-duty freight trucks. Additional investment will boost vehicle efficiency and expand EV Infrastructure.

“We are excited to be working on the SuperTruck program again and proud of our contribution in each of the previous two initiatives,” said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North America Aftermarket, Meritor. “As part of the project, Meritor Blue Horizon™ technology will be utilized to develop the next generation of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles.”

“PACCAR is pleased to work with Meritor on the SuperTruck 3 program to extend our leadership in zero emission trucks,” said John Rich, PACCAR senior chief technology officer.

SOURCE: Meritor