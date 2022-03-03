Meritor announces collaboration with ConMet eMobility to enable zero-emission trailers

Meritor, Inc. today announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with ConMet in which Meritor will develop purpose-built trailer suspensions and brakes, as well as tire inflation systems to work with ConMet's PreSet Plus® eHub

This innovative system will enable production of zero-emissions refrigerated trailers. To deliver this electrified trailer solution, Meritor is redesigning its trailer suspension and drum brake, including a specifically engineered spindle package to be compatible with ConMet’s eHub. The companies will also continue to jointly evaluate the application of industry leading, complementary advanced technologies that address evolving e-mobility market trends.

“This agreement with ConMet eMobility demonstrates our focus on the future of advanced transportation technology and is another example of an eOptimized™ product solution by Meritor that brings tire management and zero-emission solutions to the commercial vehicle industry. We are pleased to work with an industry leader like ConMet to deliver the next-generation of products to commercial transportation,” said Saad Malik, general manager, Front Drivetrain and Trailer for Meritor.

“ConMet identified refrigerated trailers as the first application for its electrification solution, utilizing in-wheel motors to enable zero-emission refrigeration. However, ConMet’s eHub system provides design flexibility as a building block for a variety of applications in the commercial vehicle market,” said Marc Trahand, vice president and general manager of ConMet eMobility. “We are proud to partner with Meritor and combine our innovation and industry expertise as we continue our mission of providing zero-emission solutions worldwide.”

SOURCE: Meritor