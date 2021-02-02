Merchants Fleet is slated to be BrightDrop’s second major customer

Merchants Fleet, the nation’s fastest-growing fleet management company, announced today its plans to further electrify its portfolio with BrightDrop, the new business backed by General Motors, offering electric first-to-last-mile products and software services. Merchants Fleet is working with BrightDrop to procure 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s, an all-new, electric light commercial vehicle purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services over long ranges. The EV600 is powered by the Ultium battery system and combines zero-emissions driving with segment-leading safety features. Merchants Fleet expects BrightDrop EV600s to enter its clients’ fleets starting in early 2023.

“Merchants Fleet’s move to add such a large number of BrightDrop EV600s to their portfolio signals their strong commitment to accelerate the electric fleet movement, and their belief that BrightDrop solutions will help them and their clients achieve a greener and more efficient future,” said BrightDrop President and CEO Travis Katz.

SOURCE: General Motors