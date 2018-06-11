Mercedes PRO launches digital services for new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: Interactive and customised fleet solutions now online

The third generation of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter defines the top echelon in the Large Van segment – also with respect to digitisation and connectivity. The new Mercedes PRO fleet solutions are being activated to coincide with the market launch of the new Sprinter and are available to customers purchasing the new Sprinter. These solutions are even available free of charge in Germany until September.

Mercedes PRO – the new platform for connectivity solutions

Mercedes PRO is the brand by Mercedes-Benz Vans for all current and future services, solutions and digital services for daily business. Designed for fleets, Mercedes PRO optimises communication between fleet manager, vehicles and drivers. The connectivity solution allows online controlling of orders and practically real-time retrieval of vehicle information such as location, fuel level or maintenance intervals. Its advantages range from minimised downtimes as a consequence of proactive maintenance and repair management to clearly presented data for business analysis purposes. All fleets can benefit from the web-based service – from small businesses to key accounts.

The technical basis is the communication module (LTE) that is installed in all Sprinter variants, which forms the interface between fleet manager (web-based vehicle management tool) and driver (Mercedes Apps[1]). This gives the driver a game-changing solution that helps the fleets achieve greater transparency and efficiency.

The optional MBUX – the Sprinter’s all-new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that is leading the way in the van segment – is particularly user-friendly for the Sprinter driver.

Eight packages with 18 services

To coincide with the market launch of the new Sprinter, there are eight added-value packages with 18 services available at www.mercedes.pro. A free product advisor helps Mercedes-Benz business customers choose the Mercedes PRO packages that fit their fleet and their business. This process above all takes account of parameters such as the industry[2], fleet size, annual mileage or route planning dynamics. The services can be used free of charge in Germany up until September 2018.

The eight added-value packages at a glance:

Optimized Assistance – for the timely and efficient planning of service and maintenance work, better appointment and cost transparency, and reduced downtimes.

for the timely and efficient planning of service and maintenance work, better appointment and cost transparency, and reduced downtimes. Efficient Fleet Management – for quick and flexible planning, and better utilisation of the fleet capacity thanks to transparency regarding vehicle location and status.

for quick and flexible planning, and better utilisation of the fleet capacity thanks to transparency regarding vehicle location and status. Improved Navigation – optimizes the route planning based on real-time traffic data, up-to-date map data, and the option of directly sending a Point-of-Interest (POI) to the vehicle as a navigation destination.

optimizes the route planning based on real-time traffic data, up-to-date map data, and the option of directly sending a Point-of-Interest (POI) to the vehicle as a navigation destination. Efficient Driving Style Analysis – provides meaningful data on the driving style that can be used to optimize fuel consumption, for example.

provides meaningful data on the driving style that can be used to optimize fuel consumption, for example. Simplified Fleet Communication – optimizes the connection between driver and fleet manager, who can send messages directly to the Mercedes PRO App and allocate assignments: interactively, quickly and directly.

optimizes the connection between driver and fleet manager, who can send messages directly to the Mercedes PRO App and allocate assignments: interactively, quickly and directly. Digital Records – allows saving of completed routes, e.g. for the separate administration of business and private journeys.

allows saving of completed routes, e.g. for the separate administration of business and private journeys. Mobile Vehicle Access – increases anti-theft protection and improves working processes as the vehicle can be checked and locked remotely, and it is also possible to open the vehicle without a key.

increases anti-theft protection and improves working processes as the vehicle can be checked and locked remotely, and it is also possible to open the vehicle without a key. Data Interfaces Mercedes-Benz Vans – integrate the new Sprinter into existing fleet management solutions.

integrate the new Sprinter into existing fleet management solutions.

Continuous expansion on the modular construction principle

“One of the particular advantages is the modular and scalable structure of the system. Fleet managers are able to choose precisely the connectivity services that make the working day of the drivers and themselves easier. Smaller and medium-size fleets also benefit from evaluations and analyses that were previously only affordable for large fleets with stand-alone solutions,” says Björn Sack, Head of Connectivity and Digital Services at Mercedes-Benz Vans. “In addition, existing services are being updated continually, and further services are being added to the portfolio. The necessary telematics are deeply integrated into the structure of the vehicle.”

Unlike other solutions in the segment, the communication module (LTE) with high-speed internet connection for the digital services from Mercedes PRO is not tied to the installation of expensive infotainment solutions. Use of the Mercedes PRO services is also possible in Sprinter models without MBUX.

Enhanced comfort and convenience with Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX)

The new Sprinter with the MBUX multimedia system including 7-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen display fulfils the desire for greater comfort and convenience in conjunction with excellent, simple and intuitive controllability. It is controlled using the steering wheel controls, the touchscreen or the completely newly developed voice control system.

The MBUX multimedia system displays its capabilities impressively when used in conjunction with Mercedes PRO services. The new Sprinter also listens to “Hey Mercedes” commands and detects expressions used in normal speech. If the driver says “The tank is empty”, the infotainment system replies with suggested filling stations nearby or along the indicated route. In addition to this, the navigation application in the “Improved Navigation”added-value package displays information such as fuel prices and weather data. The integration of artificial intelligence is a particular new feature: the telematics system gets to know the user by previous behaviour, and suggests suitable destinations, contacts or radio stations.

Users of MBUX can also use the new “what3words” address system. Mercedes-Benz is the first automotive manufacturer to use this coordinate system, which has divided the world into squares measuring 3 metres by 3 metres and assigned a unique 3-word address to each of these squares. This makes navigation to places without an exact address even simpler and more precise.

Björn Sack: “We are setting standards in the commercial segment with the Mercedes PRO services and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience. We offer our customers a premium-class user experience: functional, application-specific, efficient and intelligent.” The services are initially available in 19 European markets and will be launched in the USA in the third quarter of 2018.

[1] The Mercedes PRO connect App must not be used while the vehicle is on the move. Otherwise there is a danger of being distracted from the traffic, and of the driver or others being endangered. Please also observe the legal requirements of the country in which you are currently located.

[2] Commerce and e-grocery, service, trades and services, construction crew transport, courier/express/parcel delivery and logistics, vehicle rental

