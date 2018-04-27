Mercedes me media scoops communication prize

With its Mercedes me media online platform, Mercedes-Benz has won the International German PR Prize awarded by Deutsche Public Relations Gesellschaft (DPRG). The inventor of the automobile prevailed against some famous competitors in the category “Corporate Media”. The presentation ceremony for one of the most important communication awards took place on 26 April in Munich.

“With Mercedes me media, we provide multipliers around the world with a portal on which they can experience live the premieres of new models or events such as trade fairs. Me media is a useful tool for the day-to-day work of the media. By merging the analogue and digital worlds, we have set a new standard in communications and are understandably proud of this prize,” says Bettina Fetzer, Head of Global Communications at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Developed in close cooperation between Mercedes-Benz and Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH, Mercedes me media is a digital tool for journalists, bloggers and influencers. Since September 2017, the online platform has been turning singular live events, such as trade fairs and world premieres, into multi-day communication experiences. In addition to a high-resolution multi-angle live stream, a technical benchmark in the area of digital live communication, the tool offers an extensive news magazine with up-to-the-minute, curated and exclusive content. The platform augments selected major events, such as the IAA, the world premiere of the A-Class or the Geneva Motor Show, with additional media offerings.

The tool recently also became available as an app with numerous additional features.

Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/

Deutsche Public Relations Gesellschaft awards the International German PR Prize annually to the best communication projects and their creators. The prize is among Germany’s most important communication awards and has been in existence for over 40 years. A total of 74 projects in 23 categories were nominated this year.

