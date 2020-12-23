Mercedes me connect: The next-generation

Mercedes-Benz USA introduces the next-generation Mercedes me connect app, available in app stores now, for Model Year 2019 and newer Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach vehicles. This new generation offers an improved user experience and functionality along with new features.

The Mercedes me connect app was first introduced in 2016 as a connected-car application for both Android and iOS devices that enabled vehicle owners to manage many different aspects of their vehicle from virtually anywhere. The next- generation Mercedes me connect app has been redesigned from the ground up and serves as a mobile extension of the vehicle. New with this version is the ability to now pair most vehicles and activate services directly through the app, without requiring a separate visit to a dealership.

The Mercedes me connect app offers many connected-car features providing customers the added convenience and flexibility of remote vehicle management, including Remote Engine Start, Remote Door Lock and Unlock, and Vehicle Status. This is paired with additional vehicle data such as mileage, fuel level, tire pressure and fluid levels, providing customers with the peace of mind knowing they have everything needed for their next drive. If an issue arises, Mercedes me connect can facilitate a remote diagnostic test which provides a dealership service technician with the ability to remotely retrieve diagnostic data to help troubleshoot issues. If a visit to the dealership is needed for a routine service or urgent issue, customers are easily able to locate their preferred dealership through the app, creating a very practical and seamless experience.

The Mercedes me connect app includes map and navigation features that allow a customer to find their desired destination on the app and then directly send that location to the vehicle’s navigation system. When they get into the vehicle, it is then already primed and ready to go to their next destination. The map section of the new app is also a convenient way for a customer to locate their vehicle should they not remember where it was last parked.

The next-generation Mercedes me connect app offers customers an improved experience, increased reliability and the latest in connected-car control. Customers can also expect to see additional updates with more features available in the coming months.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA