Mercedes me Charge: Mercedes-Benz drives electric mobility forward with simplified charging rates

New tariff system for approximately 300,000 charging points in Europe makes electric mobility even more suitable for everyday use

Mercedes-Benz is simplifying electric mobility: from June 2022, there will be a new tariff system for the approximately 300,000 charging points in the Mercedes me Charge network[1] in Europe. In future, Mercedes me Charge will offer three new charging tariffs tailored to individual driving performance. This makes charging with Mercedes me Charge even easier and more transparent.

Mercedes me Charge offers customers access[2] to more than 850 charging point operators in Europe. With the introduction of the new tariff system, customers will also have access to fixed prices that apply regardless of the operator. Mercedes-Benz is thus creating maximum cost transparency and ensuring that its customers do not experience cost surprises or uncertainty at public charging stations.

“From June, we will be offering our customers an improved service at the approximately 300,000 Mercedes me Charge charging points in Europe. Depending on their personal driving profile, customers will in future be able to choose the right Mercedes me Charge tariff for them, and thus plan their charging costs more clearly and concretely. The new Mercedes me Charge tariffs give our customers convenient access to a sustainable charging infrastructure for electrified vehicles in Europe,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Marketing & Sales.

The new smart tariff system provides the right option for every customer group. This allows customers to adapt their tariff to their individual charging behaviour and optimise costs. In addition, customers will have access to the unique Mercedes me Charge ecosystem with a host of other customer benefits. Thanks to simple use with various authentication options, charging is becoming a pleasant secondary matter.

Mercedes me Charge S: for occasional chargers

All charging points of the Mercedes me Charge network can be used without a monthly basic fee. The costs for charging depend on the terms of the respective charging network operator. Tariff S is particularly interesting for customers who mainly charge at their own wallbox charger at home, or at their workplace, and who only occasionally want to benefit from the convenience of having access to one of the largest charging networks.

Mercedes me Charge M: for regular chargers

The M tariff, with a monthly basic fee of €4.90[3], appeals to city commuters, for example. Charging at all Mercedes me Charge charging points is possible with the M tariff at a fixed price for the kilowatt hour, regardless of what the respective charging network operator would otherwise charge per kilowatt hour. Tariff M is suitable for customers who charge more frequently on the road and who prefer fixed and predictable charging costs. For new car buyers of a Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid, the basic fee is waived for the first year.

Mercedes me Charge L: for frequent chargers

The L tariff is for customers driving long distances who charge more frequently on the road and prefer fixed and plannable costs. With a monthly basic fee of €17.903, this tariff allows for even cheaper charging at fixed prices within the Mercedes me Charge network. A particularly interesting feature for those who are eager to save money: superfast charging at up to 350 kW in the IONITY network is also available under the best terms with the L tariff. Furthermore, there are no additional costs in Germany in the form of a so-called “blocking fee” when charging between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. This means that owners of an electric vehicle without their own wallbox charger can charge overnight at public charging points at no additional cost. For new car buyers of an all-electric Mercedes-EQ, the basic fee is waived for the first year and, for the EQS, charging costs at IONITY stations are included for one year from activation of the service.

Mercedes me Charge S3 Mercedes me Charge M3 Mercedes me Charge L3 Basic fee – €4.90 / month €17.90 / month AC charging operator-specific terms €0.39/kWh, plus €0.06 per minute from the 180th minute onwards €0.33/kWh, plus €0.06 per minute from the 180th minute onwards 9 p.m. – 8 a.m. €0.33/kWh DC charging: operator-specific terms, €0.49/kWh, plus €0.20 per minute from the 60th minute onwards €0.39/kWh, plus €0.20 per minute from the 60th minute onwards IONITY fast charging points (up to 350 kW)3 €0.79/kWh €0.49/kWh €0.35/kWh

Mercedes me Charge for a convenient charging experience

More than 700,000 charging points are available worldwide in the Mercedes me Charge network, around 300,000 of which are in Europe. Mercedes me Charge gives customers access to a wide range of public charging stations located in cities, at shopping centres, hotels, or service stations, for example. The Mercedes me App shows the precise location, current availability, and price at the selected charging station in advance. This information can also be accessed via the navigation system in fully electric vehicles, and is used by the Navigation with Electric Intelligence to calculate a convenient and time-efficient route, including charging stops. At the charging station, authentication takes place via the display in the MBUX multimedia system, the Mercedes me App, the Mercedes me Charge card or directly via Plug & Charge[4]. Everything else is handled automatically through Mercedes me Charge. Customers benefit from the charging contract stored on file. Every charging process is then automatically debited – even those carried out abroad. All charging processes are automatically billed on a monthly basis. Customers in Europe always pay the standard national price, depending on the respective charging speed. This price may differ accordingly from the contract terms in the respective home country. A foreign customer in transit charges on identical terms as a domestic user.

Mercedes me Charge is contributing to the energy transition through Green Charging

Mercedes me Charge allows its customers to charge with green electricity at any public charging station throughout Europe, the USA and Canada. Green Charging works by subsequently balancing a charging process with energy from renewable resources. This ensures that equivalent quantities of green energy are fed into the electric grid after the charging process is complete. For this purpose, high-quality guarantees of origin are used, which verifiably certify the origin of the energy and serve as a kind of birth certificate for electricity coming from renewable energy sources. Green electricity is defined and marked by the EKOenergy eco-label, which is given only by certified energy plants. In addition, incentives are created to invest in renewable energy plants. Mercedes me Charge also includes more than 1,500 charging points that run exclusively on green electricity. These are part of the IONITY fast charging network, co-founded by Mercedes-Benz in 2017, located along Europe’s major roads and motorways.

[1] In order to use the Mercedes me connect service “Mercedes me Charge”, a personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Mercedes me connect Terms of Use are required. Furthermore, a charging contract with Digital Charging Solutions GmbH is required in Europe.

[2] A service of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.

[3] Anticipated prices incl. 19% VAT valid for the German market, as of 04.04.2022. Prices in other European countries may vary. The contractual partner is Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.

[4] Currently only possible with the EQE and EQS.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz