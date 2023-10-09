Mercedes Maybach teams with Space Perspective to offer a look into the beyond

Building on more than a century of pioneering spirit, Mercedes-Maybach explores the next level of travel with Space Perspective, the world's first carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company

Mercedes-Maybach is partnering with Space Perspective, the world’s first and only carbon-neutral spaceflight experience company. Founded in 2019 by human spaceflight veterans Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, Space Perspective has completely reimagined space travel, aiming to make human spaceflight safer and more accessible than ever before with its innovative Spaceship Neptune. The spacecraft features a pressurized capsule propelled slowly and safely to 100,000 feet by a giant SpaceBalloon™, and with its carbon-neutral approach, it is designed to be as gentle on Space Perspective’s Explorers as it is on the Earth. The capsule’s customizable interior cabin accommodates eight Explorers and a Captain and includes a world-class travel experience complete with meal and cocktail service. Together, the partners are exploring more ways to bring the magic of the Mercedes-Maybach brand to the transformative experience that Space Perspective offers its Explorers.

Mercedes-Maybach vehicles will transport Explorers as ground shuttles during spaceflight trips

In line with the sustainable mindset of Space Perspective, Mercedes-Maybach will provide all-electric vehicles to shuttle Explorers and guests to and from Space Perspective facilities, local activities and the launch site on Florida’s Space Coast. Thanks to this partnership, Space Perspective customers will be able to ride comfortably and sustainably to and from their trips to the edge of space.

Mercedes-Maybach global brand campaign features Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune

Space Perspective’s innovative spacecraft makes a cameo in the new Mercedes-Maybach global brand film and appears in select campaign assets – an expression of how the driving experience transports passengers to the beyond, which is much like Space Perspective’s mission to offer its Explorers transformative perspective shifts through spaceflight.

Mercedes-Maybach and Space Perspective to explore design and hospitality partnership

As part of this partnership, Space Perspective and the Mercedes-Maybach design team are in talks on integrations of additional elements from the Maybach experience and brand.

“Our partnership with Space Perspective will allow space explorers to ride in style on the ground, and for us to extend the highest level of Maybach refinement and brand experience to the edge of space.”

Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group AG

“Pairing our all-electric Spaceship Neptune with the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach represents a sustainable and inspiration-filled future, not to mention a heightened overall experience for Space Perspective Explorers.”

Jane Poynter, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective

“This partnership accelerates innovation and broadens market exposure for both companies’ respective positions of strength in electric automotive and space travel.”

Taber MacCallum, Founder and Co-CEO of Space Perspective

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz