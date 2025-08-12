Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle debuts at Pebble Beach: a coastal-inspired masterpiece

Mercedes-Maybach celebrates the scenic beauty of the California Central Coast with the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle

Mercedes-Maybach celebrates the scenic beauty of the California Central Coast with the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle. The special model features exclusive finishes and handcrafted details inspired by the region’s iconic coastal landscape. Strictly limited to 25 units for the U.S. market, the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle arrives at U.S. dealerships in fall 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the Monterey cypress trees and white sand beaches of Pebble Beach, the edition-exclusive two-tone paint pairs MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Mid Ireland Green Metallic with MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Metallic. The distinctive finish is applied with the highest level of care in Sindelfingen – home of the MANUFAKTUR individualization program. Chrome exterior accents and 21-inch Maybach Exclusive Champagne Flute Multi-Spoke Forged wheels also contribute to the stunning appearance.

The interior exemplifies the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail. Hand-stitched, edition-specific MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Light Brown Nappa leather adorns many surfaces of the cabin. It is featured extensively on the seats, instrument panel, consoles and door panels, as well as the steering wheel, rear seat comfort pillows and folding tables. The MANUFAKTUR Black Nappa leather headliner echoes the cabin’s elegance with a central quilted diamond pattern that mirrors the intricate stitching throughout the interior. MANUFAKTUR Black Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines trim and silver chrome accents provide further elegant contrasts. An “Edition Emerald Isle 1 of 25” badge with Maybach floral design on the front center console door highlights the special status of the vehicle. Other exquisite details include Maybach door sills with floral design and high-pile trunk and floor mats with Light Brown Nappa leather piping and an embroidered Mercedes-Maybach logo.

Generous equipment ensures outstanding comfort and refinement. The Executive Rear Seat Package Plus with first class four-seat configuration, a rear cabin refrigerator and Maybach champagne flutes are among the extensive standard features on the limited model.

Mercedes-Maybach collaborated with artisans to create a bespoke, hand-poured fragrance exclusively for the Air Balance cabin air system of the Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle. The subtle fragrance features cedar wood, cypress and sea salt notes reminiscent of California’s Central Coast. Artwork depicting the famed Lone Cypress in Pebble Beach adorns the package for each bottle of fragrance.

The Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle is also accompanied by a hand-crafted gift box from the MANUFAKTUR Studio finished in matching MANUFAKTUR Light Brown Nappa leather with coordinating accents. Inside, a sculpted display holds two vehicle keys and a second fragrance bottle.

A Handcrafted 6.0L V12 Biturbo engine producing 621 hp and 664 lb-ft powers the exclusive edition. A 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive offer smooth power delivery. AIRMATIC air suspension with Adaptive Damping System provides exceptional ride comfort.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz