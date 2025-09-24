Mercedes-Benz Vitoria plant ready for a new era: Pre-series production of the new VLE successfully started

The Mercedes‑Benz plant in Vitoria (Spain) is preparing for the start of series production of the new VLE

The Mercedes‑Benz plant in Vitoria has successfully started its production of the first pre-series vehicles of the new all-electric Mercedes‑Benz VLE, thus preparing for the start of series production in 2026. The detailed production tests during the ramp-up ensure the high-quality standard for the start of series production that customers of the brand with the star are expecting. In order to meet the requirements of the first vehicle based on the newly developed, modular and scalable van architecture in production, the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria has been comprehensively modernized.

“The new VLE is the first vehicle of our new, modular and highly flexible van architecture. In record time we have brought the VLE from the initial concept considerations to production maturity. Throughout the entire development process, we have consistently used innovative, digital methods while creating significant efficiencies. Employees in cross-functional and cross-border teams have set standards in this regard. We will be presenting the result in the first half of 2026.”

Thomas Klein, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

In more than 160 different training offers, the about 5,000 employees at the location were trained on new processes and procedures, also in cooperation with other Mercedes‑Benz plants. Topics included, for example, the integration of new IT standards as well as the use of new technologies and materials.

High-tech production in Vitoria

From 2026, the Vitoria plant will initially produce the new all-electric VLE, the V-Class, the Vito and eVito fully flexibly according to individual customer demand. The VLE is integrated into the ongoing production of the Vitoria plant, initially as an electric vehicle, later also with a state-of-the-art combustion engine. This means that different Mercedes‑Benz vehicle models come from the same assembly line with drive flexibility. To this end, all production processes were comprehensively checked and adapted – digitally, flexibly, efficiently and sustainably. Thanks to the comprehensive investments in the Mercedes‑Benz plant in Vitoria, a new, modern bodyshop and a new, fully flexible paint shop were created at the site. The assembly hall has also been extensively modernized during ongoing production operations.

The Mercedes-Benz Vitoria plant is setting standards in sustainable van production. As at all locations of the Mercedes-Benz Vans production network, production is net carbon-neutral[1]; purchased electricity has been entirely sourced from renewable energy sources since 2013. In Vitoria a PV system that generates green electricity itself was installed for sustainability purposes. The plant also uses geothermal energy to heat the buildings and uses the waste heat generated during vehicle painting.

The latest production processes, such as artificial intelligence and digital tools or the creation of a digital twin of production, were used in the preparations for the new VLE in the plant. For the first time, the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) will also be introduced into a vehicle in van series production.

“The new VLE is launching a new era – including our plants. Vitoria is the first plant in the global production network of Mercedes-Benz Vans to produce the VLE. More than 90 percent of the construction measures in the plant have already been completed, the first production tests have been started. The team is highly motivated to get started next year and thus do pioneering work. I am very proud our plant in Vitoria was able to implement the preparations in the shortest possible time – this shows the high flexibility of the plant. We are ready to build the future of Mercedes-Benz Vans. ” Bernd Krottmayer, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vitoria Plant

The VLE redefines space

The fully electric VLE brings the best of two worlds together – it combines limousine-like driving behaviour with MPV-like versatility. The focus is primarily on the added value of customers, which is of central importance for Mercedes-Benz. Regarding design, variability and everyday suitability, the VLE will optimally meet the needs and requirements of customers. With up to eight seats, the VLE portfolio will range from flexible vehicles for families and customers with an active lifestyle to exclusive shuttles- thus offers a versatile and maximally flexible space for all situations.

In record time to production standard

The VLE is the first vehicle based on the newly developed, modular and scalable van architecture. The VLE has successfully mastered the major milestones in the development program and demonstrated above all its uncompromising efficiency as well as its sedan-like handling characteristics. Aerodynamics records were achieved in the wind tunnel (Mercedes-Benz VLE succeeds in next major development steps). During a long journey from Stuttgart across the Alps to Rome, the VLE only required two 15 – minute charging stops (Mercedes-Benz VLE succeeds in next major development steps). In the oval on the test track in southern Italy’s Nardò the VLE impressed with agility and driving dynamics as well as high speeds (Mercedes-Benz VLE succeeds in next major development steps). At the Polar Circle, the VLE showed that modern electric vehicles are absolutely suitable for everyday use even in cold weather, ice and snow (New Mercedes-Benz MPVs master winter testing in the Arctic Circle).

The new Mercedes-Benz VLE will celebrate its world premiere in the first half of 2026.

The Mercedes-Benz Vitoria Plant

Located in the heart of the Basque Country in north-west Spain, the plant celebrated its 70-year existence as an automotive location in 2024. The first vehicle rolled off the production line here in 1954. Today, a production area of 665,000 m2 is located on the 870,000 m2 site. The groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the plant was celebrated in March 2024: From 2026, mid-size vans based on the all-electric Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) will be produced here. In the future, vehicles based on the Van Combustion Architecture (VAN.CA) will also roll off the production line here.

[1] Net carbon-neutral means that carbon emissions that are not avoided or reduced at Mercedes-Benz are compensated for by certified offsetting projects.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz