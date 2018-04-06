Mercedes-Benz: ViaVan launched shared ride service in London

Last Wednesday, ViaVan was launched in London. From now on ViaVan offers its innovative on-demand ridesharing service as an ecologically and economically valuable addition to the existing mobility services in the capital. Last year, ViaVan, the joint venture of Mercedes-Benz Vans and the US based start-up Via, announced that they will offer their ridesharing service here, among other places. Now, the London authorities granted the license to operate. At the start, rides in Zones one and two, in the heart of central London, are offered at an introductory price of £ 3 (GBP).

After the successful launch in Amsterdam just four weeks ago, London is the second metropolis in Europe where the young company is active. Other cities, including Berlin, will follow as soon as the required permits are obtained.

Shared rides without delays

The principle behind ViaVan is as simple as efficient: the system combines travel requests with the same or similar goals in real time. The passengers are guided by the app to a nearby, virtual stop, where they are then picked up by a professional driver. The algorithm behind the system ensures that the rides are only minimally delayed despite the intermediate stops and that hardly any detours arise through intelligent route planning. The bundling of rides will sustainably relieve traffic in the city and at the same time increase mobility capacity.

Attractive conditions, security and service

The young mobility company offers attractive conditions for drivers, including an attractive compensation system and high flexibility in shift choice and length. In addition, the company ensures that drivers never exceed their maximum shift duration, which is ten hours. Passengers can contact ViaVan at any time for problems or questions thanks to 24/7 support.

